Reminder: Rain garden planting, touring event set for June 21 in Lynnwood

The Snohomish Conservation District is partnering with the City of Lynnwood this month for a volunteer planting party on Thursday, June 21.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Participants will plant and tour new rain gardens in Lynnwood.

All are welcome! Master Gardeners will be leading the planting, and employees from the City of Lynnwood, students from Edmonds Community College and other community members are invited to join in. No experience necessary.

Those interested meet at 7110 191st Pl. S.W., Lynnwood. For more information, click http://snohomishcd.org/events-workshops/2018/6/21/volunteer-rain-garden-planting-party-in-lynnwood or click here to visit the event’s Facebook page.