Reminder: Registration now open for Celebrate Schools 5K in October

Registration is open for the 10th Annual Celebrate Schools 5K, set for the morning of Oct. 6.

The Celebrate Schools 5K is held annually by the Foundation for Edmonds School District. The race begins and ends at Alderwood Mall, near the AMC Lowes theater and food court. Proceeds benefit local schools.

Registration costs $25 for adults, $15 for teens ages 13-18 and $7 for kids ages 12 and under. If you do not want to run but want to donate to the Foundation for Edmonds School District, you can also participate in the race as a “virtual runner” for $25. This type of registration will not include a t-shirt, bib or timing chip.

Schools in the Edmonds School District can earn money by creating teams and having those teams generate pledges. Schools get to keep 100 percent of their pledges, plus they get a share of 50 percent of the net proceeds. Teams also compete for prizes! Schools must have a minimum 20 registered participants to qualify. Click here to learn more about forming, joining and fundraising with a team.

Online registration is available at this link through Oct. 4. For more information about the race or to view last year’s results, click here.