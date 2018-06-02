Reminder: Registration now open for Lynnwood public safety summer camps

Looking for something fun and productive for your 11-14 year old to do this summer? Sign them up for Kids Fire Camp and Police Youth Camp, through South Snohomish Fire and the City of Lynnwood respectfully.

Kids Fire Camp

Kids ages 11-14 are invited to join the men and women of South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue for a fun-filled week of learning all about the job of a firefighter. Activities include water safety, rescue practices, firefighting and more.

When: July 17-20 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. each day

Who: Boys and girls, 11-14 years old

Location: South County Fire Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Ave. S., Everett

Cost: $150 per child, a limited number of scholarships are available upon request

Register: https://bit.ly/2pGDz6y

Questions: Contact Misty Burke at 425-670-5504 or [email protected].

Police Youth Camp

Come join the mean and women of the Lynnwood Police Department for a week of learning important safety skills, team building and leadership development. Campers will try their hand at police work such as fingerprinting, working with the K-9 unit, SWAT team activities and more.

When: July 23-26 from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day

Who: Boys and girls, 11-14 years old

Location: Meadowdale Middle School, 6500 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Cost: $125 per child, a limited number of scholarships are available upon request

Register/Questions: Contact Connie Galer at 425-670-5613 or [email protected].