Reminder: Scout troops offering tree recycling Jan. 6-7

Scout Troop 49 is once again offering Christmas tree recycling to the greater Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier communities, with both a curbside tree pick-up or dropoff sites. People can use this link to sign up for a date and time to have their tree picked-up, or can drop it off at the locations below.

Trees will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6-7 at the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club, 19719 24th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Trees may also be dropped off at Safeway in Mountlake Terrace on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. only. That address is 4301 212th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.

In addition, Boy Scout Troop 304 has teamed up with the City of Lynnwood to provide a space to recycle Christmas trees on Jan. 6-7. You can drop off your trees in a location across the street from the Lynnwood Recreation Center, located on 188th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West.

Troop 304 will be collecting trees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 6 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7.