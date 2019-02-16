Reminder: Scriber Lake students to present Feb. 16 performance based on new book

Scriber Lake High School students have published a book — Listen: Young Writers Reflect on Chaos, Clarity, Action, Balance — and the book will be showcased during a Saturday, Feb. 16 event at Edmonds Lutheran Church. Scriber Lake High School students have published a book — Listen: Young Writers Reflect on Chaos, Clarity, Action, Balance — and the book will be showcased during a Saturday, Feb. 16 event at Edmonds Lutheran Church.

The event — set for for 7 p.m. — is a collaborative partnership between Scriber Lake’s writing and music programs. Led by singer-songwriters Scarlet Parke and Dimiter Yordanov, student musicians have composed original songs based on the stories in Listen.

Edmonds Lutheran Church is located at 23525 84th Ave. W.

The students will also hold a book reading at 6 p.m. March 12 at Cafe Louvre, 210 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.

Books can be purchased for $10 at events or for $15.95 on Amazon.com. For more information and a full calendar of events, visit facebook.com/steepstairspress.