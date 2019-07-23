Reminder: Shakespeare in the Park to presents ‘Twelfth Night’ July 24

Shakespeare in the Park will continue Wednesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 25 at the Lynndale Park Amphitheater, 18827 72nd Ave. W.

Presented by the City of Lynnwood and Seattle Shakespeare Company, the event is free to the public, but a $5 donation per person is suggested to help keep the event coming to Lynnwood.

The shows begin at 7 p.m. each night, rain or shine.

Attendees are advised to bring blankets and cushions for seating. The seating area for camping chairs is limited — about 25 maximum. The Lynndale Park Amphitheater has main seating consisting of wood benches on concrete platforms. The amphitheater was renovated to include environmental improvements, ADA accessibility, a paved path to the seating area and the addition of bleacher seating.

Parking is available at Lynndale Elementary if Lynndale Park parking fills up.

The remaining shows for the 2019 Shakespeare in the Park are as follows:

July 24-25, Twelfth Night

July 31 and Aug. 8, Taming of the Shrew

Aug. 1 and 7, Henry IV