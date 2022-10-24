Reminder: Small Business Summit at Lynnwood Convention Center Oct. 26

Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries for the North Puget Sound Small Business Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Businesses from across the region will be represented during a full day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall to access resources and networking opportunities.

Admission costs $25 and includes a complimentary breakfast, four panel discussions and an all-day event trade show.

The summit will run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Lynnwood Convention Center, located at 3711 196th St. S.W.

Click here to register for the general event. Online registration closes Tuesday at 8 am. General admission tickets will be available at the door.