Reminder: Sno-Isle Genealogy Society hosting March 4 program on ‘Early Alderwood Manor’

The Sno-Isle Genealogy Society is inviting the community to attend its March 4 meeting, which will feature the program “Early Alderwood Manor.”

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Wickers Building at Heritage Park, located at 19921 Poplar Way in Lynnwood. The program will begin at 7 p.m. following the meeting.

Presenters include Cheri Ryan and Kevin Stadler, whose ancestors were early settlers in the area. Guests are welcome.

For more information, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between 11 a.m.-3 p.m.