Reminder: Snohomish County Council candidate forum set for July 1

The Snohomish County League of Women Voters is sponsoring a public forum for candidates for County Council Districts 2 and 3 on Monday, July 1, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Public Meeting Rooms of the Drewel Building at the Snohomish County Campus in Everett.

District 2 includes Everett, Mukilteo and the Tulalip tribes. It is currently served by Brian Sullivan. District 3 includes Edmonds, Lynnwood and Woodway and is served by Stephanie Wright.

All candidates for Districts 2 and 3 will be attending this forum. Candidates for District 2 are Alex Lark, Louis Harris, Tyler Verda, Megan Dunn, Anna Rohrbough, Jennifer Gregerson, Cecilia Wilson, and Sharita Burton. Candidates for District 3 are Meir G. Lowenthal, Willie Russell, and Stephanie Wright

The forum is organized by the Voter Service Committee of the Snohomish County League of Women Voters. The league submits some questions to candidates in advance but also provides an opportunity for attendees to submit questions. A moderator will ask all questions..

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan promoter of informed voter participation. It does not support parties or candidates but does study and then take positions on issues.