Reminder: South County Walks continue in September on Thursdays, Mondays

South County Walks returns this summer through Sept. 29.

The City of Edmonds, City of Lynnwood, City of Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds Senior Center and the Verdant Health Commission are partnering to coordinate community walks, led by volunteers, for individuals and families.

There will be four walks each week throughout the summer, and the public is invited to join. If you participate in eight or more walks, you are eligible to win great prizes!

Walks will typically be 2-3 miles and will take about an hour to complete. South County Walks is family-friendly and open to anyone interested, of all abilities. This is a drop-in program, with no RSVP or advance registration required, and you can join in at any time.

Walk locations are as follows:

Edmonds

Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. (starts June 19) – depart from and return to the Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds, WA 98020 The routes will vary slightly each week, but the walk will always start at end at the senior center with a portion of every walk taking place along the waterfront. Walks will include portions on paved paths or sidewalks and might also include trails, including the Edmonds Marsh Path and Civic Center Playfield.



Lynnwood

Thursdays at 6 p.m. (starts June 21) – depart from and return to the Lynnwood Recreation Center, 18900 44th W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Each walk will feature portions of Lynnwood’s Mesika Trail and city sidewalks. Lengths will vary and may include two loops of the same route.

Mondays at 6 p.m. (starts June 25. No walk on Monday, Sept. 3 for Labor Day.) – depart from and return to the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036. This walk will include city sidewalks, the path at Scriber Lake Park and Scriber Creek Trail to the Lynnwood Transit Center.



Mountlake Terrace

Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. (starts June 23. No walk on Saturday, Sept. 1 for Labor Day.) – depart from and return to the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 The weekly route will include city sidewalks and paths surrounding the Evergreen Playfields.



Rules to Participate in Prize Drawing