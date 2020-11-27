Reminder: Support local artists during national Artists Sunday online shopping event Nov. 29

Edmonds School District Community Arts Program Coordinator and Lynnwood resident Barbara Childs is one of 20 artists featured in Artists Sunday — a nationwide online day of art shopping set for Sunday, Nov. 29.

The designated day features 2,000-plus artists from all 50 states, with Childs and fellow artist Angela Bandurka from Lynnwood and five from Edmonds — Allison Leigh Lilly, Barbara Chapman, Cheryl Brown, Janis Graves and Sue Robertson.

Childs, who owns Childs Pottery, said the event could not come at a better time, with artists around the country reeling from the cancellation of most in-person sales opportunities since March. A survey from American for the Arts found the arts and culture sector has suffered a $13.1 billion economic hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Childs Pottery is just one local example, with over a 70% drop in sales for the year so far, she said.

You can learn more about Artists Sunday gift picks and the artists behind them at this link.