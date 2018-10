Tryouts for the Meadowdale Girls Feeder Basketball program will be held for 5th through 8th grades from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 at Meadowdale High School.

Elite 4th grade players are also encouraged to tryout for the 5th grade team.

Visit the website for registration forms and more information about the program: https://sites.google.com/site/ladymavsfeeder/home