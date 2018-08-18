Reminder: US 2 road construction expected to impact drives throughout Snohomish County

1 of 2

On the weekends of Aug. 18-19, Sept. 8-9 and Sept. 15-16, contractor crews will close all lanes of westbound US 2 between State Route 9 and the I-5 interchange – as long as the weather cooperates.

And the Washington State Department of Transportation says that work could impact drivers throughout Snohomish County.

According to WSDOT, during these weekends, crews will repave the west end of the Hewitt Avenue trestle between Homeacres Road and the I-5 interchange. This means the 20th Street Southeast bypass detour used during previous closures will not be available, because it would drop vehicles right in the middle of the work zone.

Instead, travelers must detour onto SR 9 with options to go northbound on a 10-mile route to SR 528 in Marysville or southbound on a 12-mile route to Cathcart Way and SR 96 in Mill Creek.

Whether you travel north or south on SR 9, expect it to take you at least 45 minutes longer to get around on these roads compared to when westbound US 2 is open.

And that’s without factoring in all the extra vehicles that would normally be on US 2, WSDOT says. The amount of vehicles on northbound SR 9 and SR 528 will double during these US 2 closures. It will be even more crowded on southbound SR 9 and SR 96, where WSDOT expects the number of vehicles to triple during the closures.

Here are some tips for drivers to consider during the next three weekends of Highway 2 construction: