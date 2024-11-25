Reminder: Vendor Splendor Holiday Market at Lynnwood HS Nov. 30

Get into the holiday spirit and support local businesses at the Lynnwood High School Vendor Splendor Holiday Market from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
Shop unique, handmade goods from talented local artisans and small business owners. Enjoy a variety of delicious bites from food trucks, and don’t miss your chance to win exciting door prizes and raffle items.
Lynnwood High School is located at 18218 North Rd., Bothell.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.