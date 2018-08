A Sandlot Cinema event is set for Thursday, Aug. 23 at Lynndale Park Ballfield.

The event will feature the movie “Wonder,” which is family friendly. The movie is free and starts at dusk, though fun activities will begin at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring blankets and chairs where they can relax to enjoy the movie.

Lynndale Park Ballfield is located at 18927 72nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

