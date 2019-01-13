Reminder: Willamette University, Meadowdale HS choirs to perform at Trinity Lutheran Jan. 16

The Willamette University Chamber Choir and Willamette Singers, under the direction of Wallace Long, will perform Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196 St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Choirs from Bothell High School, under the direction of Taylor Iverson, and Meadowdale High School, under the direction of Jeff Horenstein, will also perform in the classical portion of the concert.

The concert will open with a vocal jazz performance by the Willamette Singers, followed by the high school groups and the Willamette Chamber Choir. The concert is free and open to the public, although a goodwill donation is encouraged.

The performance will include a variety of sacred and secular works, both a cappella and accompanied. The chamber choir performance will include “Magnificat” by Jackson Berkey, “Exsultate” by Brian Galante, “Brazilian Psalm” by Jean Berger and “Ner, Ner” by Jake Runestadt.

The Willamette Singers, a vocal jazz ensemble, will perform selections including “Nothin’ but Static” by Brian Eichenberger, “Tenor Madness” arranged by Michele Weir, “The Bones of You” arranged by Kerry Marsh and “That Old Black Magic” arranged by Kirby Shaw.

The Willamette Chamber Choir is a 41-voice ensemble that performs throughout the Northwest. The Willamette Singers is a 17-member vocal jazz ensemble.

Both groups have recently performed at regional, national and international conventions of the American Choral Directors Association, the Music Educators National Conference, the Oregon Music Educators Association and the International Association of Jazz Educators.