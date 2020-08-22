Rent, mortgage relief funding still available for Lynnwood residents impacted by COVID-19

Funds are still available in Lynnwood’s community relief program aimed at providing financial assistance to residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lynnwood received $1.188 million in federal CARES Act funding to reimburse the city for expenses related to pandemic response. In July, the Lynnwood City Council voted to allocate $200,000 to assist some of the city’s most at risk communities.

The city partnered with the Communities of Color Coalition to distribute the grants, which range between $500 to $1,000 per household and can be used for rent or mortgage payments. So far, 59 households have received grants amounting to $35,750.

To be eligible for assistance, applicants:

Must live inside city limits. Applications from households in unincorporated Lynnwood will not be accepted. Check if your address is located inside city limits using the Do I Live in Lynnwood map.

map. Can be used for rent or mortgage payments.

Must demonstrate financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Applicants do not need to be a U.S. citizen or have residency to receive a grant. Black, Indigenous, people of color and members from other underrepresented communities are encouraged to apply.

The application for rent/mortgage assistance can be found here.

For more information on the program, visit the Communities of Color Coalition website or call the C3 hotline at 206-742-5301, extension 803.