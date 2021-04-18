Rep. Larsen invites Second District students to participate in 2021 Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen is inviting high school-aged students who live or attend school in Washington state’s Second Congressional District to showcase their artistic talents in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. Art submissions and forms are due to Larsen’s office by Friday, April 30 at 4 p.m.

The U.S. House of Representatives holds the annual high school visual art competition to encourage and recognize artistic talent in each congressional district. All art entries must be original in concept, design and execution. The winning entry will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. Last year, Oliver Rinne from Sedro-Woolley High School won the districtwide competition with his piece, “Breathe”.

“I am encouraging the many gifted young artists in Northwest Washington to submit their artwork to the 2021 Congressional Art Competition,” said Larsen. “I am excited to see this year’s submissions and highlight the talent Washington’s Second Congressional District has to offer.”

Since 1982, hundreds of thousands of students nationwide have participated in the Congressional Art Competition. The competition is open to all high school students (grades 9-12) who live or attend school in the Second District; students can check whether they are Second District residents or attend school in the district here. Interested students can find details and a full list of contest rules on Larsen’s website or by calling Kevin Phan in Larsen’s office at 425-252-3188.

Entry forms must be signed by the student, a parent or guardian and a school faculty member. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, submissions and completed forms may be emailed to CongressionalArt.WA02@mail.house.gov by the April 30 deadline.

Forms can also be mailed or delivered with art pieces to Larsen’s Everett office:

Office of Rep. Rick Larsen – Everett

Re: Art Competition

Wall Street Building

2930 Wetmore Avenue, Suite 9F

Everett, WA 98201

Students needing assistance in delivering their artwork to Larsen’s office can call Kevin Phan in Larsen’s office at 425-252-3188. Participants will be honored at a date to be determined.