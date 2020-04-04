Rep. Larsen to host COVID-19 telephone town hall April 7

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen will host a live telephone town hall Tuesday, April 7, to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak with 2nd District residents.

Suzan “Suzi” LeVine, Commissioner of the Washington Employment Security Department, and Duane Fladland, Director of the Washington Small Business Development Center, will join Larsen to hear residents’ concerns and help answer questions about benefits available to workers and small businesses suffering from the virus’ impacts.

Last month, Larsen hosted a COVID-19 telephone town hall with Dr. Paul Pottinger, Director of the Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine Clinic at the University of Washington Medical Center. This year, Larsen has held public forums in Mountlake Terrace, Sedro-Woolley, Bow, Clinton, Stanwood, Brier, Eastsound, Oak Harbor and Anacortes.