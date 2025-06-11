Rep. Lauren Davis to speak at Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce June 18

State representative of the 32nd District Lauren Davis will be speaking at the next Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday, June 18 at the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood.

Davis will help local businesses and residents to better understand how to engage with lawmakers and influence public policy.

Known for her role in passing Ricky’s Law—named after her best friend who was denied of addiction treatment. She currently serves as Strategy Director of the Washington Recovery Alliance and previously helped launch Forefront, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention in schools.

The chamber meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Admission is $38 for chamber members, $43 for nonmembers and $55 for late registrants. Register at the Chamber’s website.