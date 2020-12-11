Rep. Peterson new chair of Housing, Human Services & Veterans Committee

Rep. Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds) was chosen by fellow lawmakers as the new chair of the Housing, Human Services & Veterans Committee.

“This committee is about neighbors helping neighbors,” said Peterson, who represents parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood in the 21st District. “The affordable housing and homelessness crisis is ongoing and families are especially suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have a lot of work to do to tackle this problem.”

“Our state is also home to an amazing group of active duty members, military families, and veterans,” continued Peterson. “They took care of and protected us and I see it as our duty to help take care of them.”

Peterson was also picked to serve on Civil Rights & Judiciary and on Capital Budget, which controls state construction spending.

The 2021 session of the Legislature is set to begin in January and the House of Representatives will operative mostly remotely, the safest option until the virus is vanquished. Committee meetings, floor debate, and votes will all be done online.

“Please continue to keep in touch with me to share your ideas, comments, and stories,” Peterson said. “It’s an honor to serve as your representative and I hope you stay informed and involved during the 2021 session.”