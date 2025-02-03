Repair Café at the Mountlake Terrace Library Feb. 15

Have something you think can be fixed? The Repair Café is here for you.

Bring your vacuums, lamps, bikes, jewelry – anything you might have – to the Mountlake Terrace Library from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15. A volunteer fixer will diagnose the issue and do their best to make it usable again.

Volunteers will show you their process, order parts if necessary and help you learn how you can do it on your own with videos or one-on-one instruction.

The event is first come, first served, and there is a two-item limit per visit. An engaging art creation station using recyclable materials is also available for children who come with adults.

Simple fixes are repaired on-site; complex fixes are repaired off-site and will be ready for pick up after two weeks.

Note that the Repair Café is unable to fund the cost of any additional parts needed. If a part needs to be purchased, a volunteer will contact you to discuss before a part is ordered. Repairs are not guaranteed, and the café cannot be held responsible for any damage made in an attempt to repair items.

This program is made possible through a partnership with the WSU Extension and Snohomish County.

Questions? Contact Kellee Byard, WSU-Snohomish County Extension program coordinator, at kellee.byard@wsu.edu.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.