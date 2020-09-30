Report: Boeing to move all 787 production to South Carolina

Boeing is set to announce this week that it will consolidate all 787 Dreamliner production in North Charleston, S.C., stripping Everett of its most significant jet assembly line. That’s according to a report from our online news partner The Seattle Times, which cited a report in Tuesday night’s Wall Street Journal.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, whose 2nd District includes Everett along with Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood, issued a statement saying that “Boeing’s decision to pull its 787 production out of Washington state is shortsighted and misplaced.”

“The strength of the Pacific Northwest’s aviation and aerospace industry includes the region’s strong education system, trained workforce, robust supply chain, extensive manufacturing experience and overall quality of life,” Larsen said. “We have earned our place as the leader in the U.S. aerospace industry and will continue to earn it.

“The aviation and aerospace industry and the Pacific Northwest must be prepared for a future where Boeing continues to build airplanes here and we use our strengths in aerospace and innovation to invest in emerging aerospace tech, support the work of new entrants in the airspace and lead on environmentally sustainable aviation fuel.”

“As the economy comes back and air travel returns, I will fight to bring 787 production back to Everett,” Larsen added.

Boeing had raised the possibility of consolidation at a single site in July because of reduced production during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Times said, noting a decision had been expected as early as Thursday.

South Carolina was heavily favored to win because of lower costs, since much of the plane’s fuselage is already assembled there. The state’s anti-union culture is another advantage in the eyes of the Boeing board.

You can read more in The Times story here.