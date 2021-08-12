Report: Lynnwood bucks statewide trend with decrease in crime in 2020

Washington state experienced a rise in crimes – including fraud, murder and manslaughter — in 2020, according to a report issued by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).

The annual report is based on data collected by more than 200 law enforcement agencies across the state. WASPC said the report is intended to give residents, elected leaders and law enforcement agencies information about crime in their communities.

While crime was up statewide, Lynnwood saw a 3.9% decrease in overall crime reports last year, a statistic that Lynnwood police officials attributed to the pandemic. However, Chief Jim Nelson said drawing conclusive examinations for 2020 will be difficult because the “unusual impacts of COVID make comparative year-to-year data examination difficult.”

Nelson added that Lynnwood has a significant business sector that was drastically impacted by the pandemic, which also affected crime rates.

“With the business closures I would anticipate that there were less people coming into Lynnwood for work or for commercial purposes,” he said. “Therefore, opportunities for criminal activity such as theft (down 18.7%) and a lack of opportunity related to car theft (down 7.4%) impact our city more than other areas that have less commercial business activity compared to their overall city population.”

Based on the statewide report, there was a 7.1% increase in Group A crimes, which include crimes against persons, property and society. There were also 302 murders reported in the state in 2020 — a 46% increase from 2019. However, the report also noted that overall, violent crimes were down this year compared to 2019.

Fraud saw the largest increase, at 131.3% with 59,134 offenses in 2020. The significant increase in fraud activity in 2020 was due to fraudulent unemployment claims, according to WASPC.

Burglaries across the state also rose 17.2%, with 41,638 in 2020 compared to 35,526 in 2019, the report states.

Domestic violence offenses made up 49.7% of all crimes against persons and 2.7% of all crimes against property. A total of 59,289 domestic violence offenses were reported. Of that, 13,909 involved violations of a court-issued protection or no-contact orders.

According to the state report, 22,070 drivers were arrested for DUI, including 172 juveniles. In addition, there were 8,200 arrests for drug-related crimes. Of that, 4.2% were under 18 years of age.

WASPC also reported that hate crimes across the state decreased — from 559 reported crimes in 2019 to 468 in 2020.

In addition, there were 5,432 sexual offenses reported in 2020, involving 5,432 victims and 5,026 offenders.

Crimes were most frequently reported in August and least frequently reported in April, according to WASPC.

According to the report, Lynnwood experienced a 13.2% decrease in drug-related crimes as well as a 36.7% drop in aggravated assault reports. Ninety-nine DUI incidents were reported in 2020, a drop from 2019 which had 127 DUI incidents.

Similar to what was happening statewide, fraud claims in Lynnwood rose by 62.9% in 2020. The city also had 46.5% more burglary reports, increasing from 146 in 2019 to 214 in 2020.

Lynnwood Police Department Public Information Officer Joanna Small said that the department is preparing to release its annual crime report which will go into more detail about the crime rates using past years for comparison.

“Because of COVID, everything was down” in Lynnwood, she said. “Our calls for service swerved down, our collisions were down, our case load in general was down, volunteer hours were cut, jail numbers down.”

–By Cody Sexton