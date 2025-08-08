Representative sought for Snohomish County Boundary Review Board

Snohomish County is seeking applicants for a vacancy on the Boundary Review Board. This is a quasi-judicial body that provides an impartial, inter-governmental decision process on proposed annexations, incorporations, and mergers of jurisdictional boundaries for municipalities and special-purpose districts (such as fire districts and water districts). The board consists of five residents who are appointed by the governor, county executive, mayors of Snohomish County and the Boundary Review Board from nominees of local special-purpose districts.

Applicants must be a Snohomish County resident and should have the ability to evaluate technical planning and environmental documents, economic reports and testimony from the public. Additionally, a candidate must have the ability to apply state statutes to decision making, and experience on a jurisdiction’s planning commission is beneficial. The appointee can’t be an elected official, employee or consultant for any governmental entity in Snohomish County including cities, towns and special-purpose districts.

Meetings are scheduled for alternating months but may be cancelled if there are no agenda items. Board terms are four years long, with the unexpired term for this vacant position ending on Jan. 31, 2029.

The Boundary Review Board benefits from members who offer diverse backgrounds and can share both professionaland residential experiences in Snohomish County.

This position will be appointed by the mayors of Snohomish County. The application is available at snohomishcountywa.gov/3339/Apply. Applications are due Aug. 31, 2025.