Representative sought for Snohomish County Planning Commission

Snohomish County has an opening for its planning commission, a body that advises the county executive, council and county departments regarding growth, development, land use and community planning.

According to a county announcement, the ideal candidate has experience in the fields of land use, transportation planning, housing and related work. Interest in comprehensive planning, public health, architecture and design, and low-income housing development would also be an asset.

The planning commission benefits from members who offer diverse backgrounds and are able to share professional and lived experience in Snohomish County. Applicants should:

– be committed to continuing to make Snohomish County a great place to live, work, and play

– have interest in, knowledge of and/or professional experience in land use, zoning, or other aspects of community growth and health

– have an understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion and how they impact planning and development

– be committed to community-building and community engagement

– understand transportation investments’ impacts on communities

– have an understanding of the full housing continuum, ranging from low-barrier housing to market-rate housing

– have experience communicating planning topics to a broad audience

Applicants must be a current Snohomish County resident and be able to attend monthly commission meetings.

Find the application for this and other volunteer opportunities on Snohomish County boards and commissions here or email karen.anderson@snoco.org for more information.