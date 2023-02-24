Representatives sought for Snohomish County Board of Equalization

The Snohomish County Office of Hearings Administration is seeking applicants for the Board of Equalization, an independent body that hears appeals of property tax determinations made by the assessor.

The board consists of five members and two alternates who are appointed by the Snohomish County Council. The ideal candidate is knowledgeable in property values, the Open Public Meetings Act and the Appearance of Fairness Doctrine. Additionally, it is helpful for candidates to have a background in real estate appraisal, finance, accounting, administrative law, property tax administration, mediation or land use. Candidates must have the ability to apply state statutes to decision making.

The Board of Equalization benefits from members who offer diverse backgrounds and can share both professional and residential experiences in Snohomish County. Applicants must be a Snohomish County resident and should be able to attend scheduled board meetings and hearings. A board member cannot:

Hold an elective office

Be an employee of any elected official

Have been employed by the assessor within the last two years

Find the application at www.snohomishcountywa.gov/OnlineBCBAForm or email boe@snoco.org for more information. Applicants are encouraged to include any information that might assist the county. in meeting its goals to to create diverse boards and commissions.