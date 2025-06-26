‘Reptile Lady’ to visit Lynnwood Library July 9

April Jackson, known as the “Reptile Lady” is set to visit to the Lynnwood Library with snakes, lizards and alligators in tow — inviting all to learn about and interact with reptiles from all over the world.

Two sessions are scheduled for Wednesday, April 9 — at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. — at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W. The event is free and open to all ages.

Guests should arrive early as the event will be held indoors with limited space and seating, the library’s website says.

Jackson — inspired by her father, the Reptile Man– is a reptile expert who travels all over Washington to educate and inspire love and respect for reptiles in all, according to her website.

