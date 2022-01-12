Republic Services says no garbage service Wednesday, points to out-of-state labor dispute

Republic Services, which provides garbage pickup and recycling services for customers in parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood, said it is unable to provide those services Wednesday, Jan. 12, “due to a temporary work stoppage led by union members from out of state.

“We will collect double your regular material at no charge on your next regular service collection day,” Republic said in a message posted on its website. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”

Seattle’s KOMO TV reported Wednesday that Republic sanitation employees have been on strike in San Diego since Dec. 17, and their picket line has been extended to four facilities in Seattle, Bellevue, Lynnwood and Kent.

According to the KOMO report, there are more than 300 employees at the facilities refusing to cross the picket line.