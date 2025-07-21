Republic Services waste pickup resumes Monday in Lynnwood, Edmonds and Woodway

Republic Services will pick up waste and recycling on the regularly scheduled day starting Monday, July 21. Republic Services sent a notice out Sunday and posted it on the website.
Republic Services suspended pickup July 9 in solidarity with a Teamsters strike in Boston. The Teamsters and Republic Services reached a tentative agreement on Friday, July 18.
