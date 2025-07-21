Republic Services waste pickup resumes Monday in Lynnwood, Edmonds and Woodway

Posted: July 20, 2025 30
Republic Services worker in Lake Forest Park Town Center waits for another car to unload garbage last week (Photo by Jamie Holter)

Republic Services will pick up waste and recycling on the regularly scheduled day starting Monday, July 21. Republic Services sent a notice out Sunday and posted it on the website. 

Republic Services suspended pickup July 9 in solidarity with a Teamsters strike in Boston. The Teamsters and Republic Services reached a tentative agreement on Friday, July 18.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME