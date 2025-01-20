Residents brave the cold for Lynnwood’s 9th MLK Day of Service

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was a “day on,” not a “day off” for Lynnwood residents who gathered in the brisk morning air to honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

Over 100 volunteers of all ages gathered to plant trees, remove invasive plants and do a range of other tasks to help beautify Lynnwood’s Mesika Trail at the city’s ninth annual Martin Luther King Day of Service event Monday.

“I work with families across the world, and we found a place of empowerment in service,” said Hanako Taura, president of Global Peace Woman and a member of the Family Peace Association, before the work began. “Even if you have so little, and you share it, you realize how much you actually have. You realize how much power you have to change your reality, to change a mind and to change a community.”

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen joined the group, thanking the volunteers for using their day off for public service. Larsen got right to work alongside the others, helping haul and spread new gravel over the trail that winds behind the Lynnwood Senior Center.

Annual MLK Day of Service events nationwide are usually focused on park restoration and beautification, partnering with local organizations to bring the project to life.

“We see MLK Day of Service as a powerful reminder of Dr. King’s legacy and a chance to honor his vision by taking action to strengthen our community,” said City of Lynnwood spokesperson Nathan MacDonald. “Volunteering is one way to transform this holiday into a day of impact and connection.”

This year, Lynnwood joined forces with Kaiser Permanente and members of the Family Peace Association. Along with these groups came dozens of children, eager to get their hands on tools and to play in the dirt, as well as a few members of a local scout troop.

Lynnwood City Council President Nick Coelho, Vice President Josh Binda, Mayor Christine Frizzell and other city employees also attended.

Participation in the annual day of service has steadily increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, MacDonald said. There have been nearly 100 volunteers present at each MLK Day of Service Event for the past three years.

