Residents dive into Lynnwood’s history at annual Heritage Park spring cleaning

A group of over 20 Lynnwood residents and city employees rolled up their sleeves Wednesday morning, working to preserve the city’s history by beautifying Lynnwood’s Heritage Park at the city’s annual spring clean event.

Not only were there opportunities to help with groundskeeping – such as weeding and laying bark – but attendees were able step back in time, cleaning the insides of the city’s few remaining historic buildings.

Members of the Lynnwood Kiwanis Club worked to spruce up the iconic Interurban trolley car No. 55., one of the original cars that ran along the former Seattle-Everett Interurban Railway from 1910 to 1939. It’s one of the last trolley cars standing, as the others were used for scrap metal after operation of the rail concluded. The passenger rail system took people from Seattle to Everett, many of those coming from other places to make a life for themselves in Lynnwood.

Volunteers worked to clean other historic buildings in the park, including the Superintendent’s Cottage – now home to a museum and the Alterwood Heritage Association – and the water tower. These structures are the only original buildings still standing from a Demonstration Farm built in 1917 to teach settlers how to make a living raising chickens, according to the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association website.

Prior to a potluck lunch, attendees also cleaned the inside of the Humble House and did some yardwork at the old Wickers Building. Built in 1919, the Wickers Building was once a thriving general store and the first post office in what’s now known as Lynnwood. The Humble House, built in 1919, gets its name from the family who purchased the home in 1934.

Hosted by the city’s parks department, the spring cleaning event allows residents to learn about Lynnwood’s roots and to do some volunteer work. This is one of many park service days the city hosts throughout the year, with the next one an Earth Day celebration and cleanup April 16 at South Lynnwood Park. Visit the city’s website for more information.

