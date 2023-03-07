Residents invited to have a safety conversation with Lynnwood City Council, police March 30

The Lynnwood City Council and Lynnwood Police department will be holding a conversation with residents about their safety concerns on Thursday, March 30.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. at Meadowdale Community Church, located at 4900 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
Those needing an interpreter should call 425-670-5011 by March 20.
For more information. contact City Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby at 206-850-2329.
