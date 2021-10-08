Residents invited to review draft Lynnwood parks and recreation plan

What are your park and recreation needs in Lynnwood for the next 10 years?

The City of Lynnwood’s PARC (Parts, Arts, Recreation and Conservation) Plan is a planning document to provide goals and an action plan for providing park and recreation services for the next decade. The City of Lynnwood is required to update the PARC Plan every six years to ensure that programs, services, and recreation facilities are meeting the needs of community members.

The draft PARC Plan is now ready for residents to review. Learn more at the city’s online open house. Public comments can be provided via the online comment form, email, or mail (19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood WA 98036).

Public comments will be accepted until Dec.6, 2021. Here’s the public comment form.

For more information visit the project website or contact Sarah Olson at 425-670-5503 or solson@lynnwoodwa.gov.

Review the plan and learn more at www.LynnwoodWa.gov/PARCplan.