Resilience for those new to America topic of April 27 presentation in Lynnwood

Resilience for those new to America is the topic of a presentation this Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at the Lynnwood Library.

Moving to a new country can be a disorienting experience. Immigrants often find themselves in a strange new world where the rules have changed, the environment is unfamiliar, and the inhabitants speak foreign languages.

The Snohomish County Health Department’s Trauma and Resilience Team, made up of public health nurses and behavioral health specialists, will provide you with the tools you need to succeed in this transition.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.