‘Resilience: the Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope’ screening at Edmonds Library March 12

The Children and Youth Committee of the Snohomish County League of Women Voters invites the community to a screening of “Resilience: the Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope,” by James Redford on March 12, from 6-8 p.m. The screening is designed to deepen the understanding of the road to recovery for children who have faced major trauma and live with toxic stress.

The award-winning documentary will take viewers deep into the national movement emerging this decade to deal better with adverse childhood experiences in health, education and community settings, pediatricians, therapists and educators, using cutting-edge brain science to disrupt cycles of violence, addiction and disease, share ways forward.

Two speakers will supplement the film with local realities, lead discussion and answer questions — Liza Patchen-Short, the Children’s mental health liaison for Snohomish County Human Services Department, and Sadie McHatton, a public health nurse with Snohomish Health Department.

The documentary includes a doctor who worked with children and families after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut and the work of a former Walla Walla High School principal whose school in 2014 became known across the nation as a “trauma informed” school — and who helped initiate the movement to help children become resilient again post-trauma.

The Edmonds Library is located at 650 Main Street and the screening will take place in the Plaza Room. This program is sponsored by the Children and Youth Committee of the Snohomish County League of Women Voters, in partnership with Sno-Isle Library, Verdant Health, and the American Association of University of Women (AAUW).