Resources available for residents facing eviction, requiring utility assistance

Resources remain available for Snohomish County residents facing possible eviction as the potential end date for the state’s moratorium draws closer.

After a national eviction moratorium expired at the end of July, President Joe Biden last week extended the ban until Oct. 3.

Meanwhile, Snohomish County residents requiring rental assistance can start by calling the 211 call center, which connects people with human and social services. It is operated by Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW).

The nonprofit has seen a huge surge in rental assistance this year, largely funded by federal relief dollars related to the pandemic, said Cory Armstrong-Hoss, the director of communications and marketing for VOAWW.

According to Armstrong-Hoss, the process takes time, and the demand is growing, so it’s important to get started sooner rather than later. Qualified Snohomish County households may be able to receive up to 12 months of assistance, including back rent. Landlords also can be involved in requesting assistance for tenants.

In addition, the City of Lynnwood is offering discounts and rebates on utility services to low-income residents. Through the city’s three programs, qualified households can receive reduced rates for water, sewer and storm utilities.

Qualified applicants include Lynnwood residents who:

-Have children approved for Free/Reduced Lunch through the Edmonds School District. Applications are accepted by the city each year from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 only.

-Are low income, 61 years or older, or disabled. New applications accepted July 1 to Aug. 31. Submit renewal application with required documents June 1-Aug. 31 each year.

-Are property tax-exempt through Snohomish County. Own and occupy a multiple or mobile unit property where the city provides the service, but you are not directly billed by the city. Applications accepted Oct. 1 to Nov. 1 each year. (To apply for a property tax exemption through Snohomish County, call 425-388-3540 or visit snohomishcountywa.gov/326.)

To learn more or apply for the City of Lynnwood’s rebate programs, visit the city’s website.