‘Respected and trusted’: City Council votes to approve Jim Nelson as Lynnwood’s new police chief

Twenty-seven years to the day after he joined the Lynnwood Police Department, Jim Nelson was sworn in as the city’s new police chief during an intimate, socially distanced ceremony Monday night in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers.

The Lynnwood City Council unanimously voted at its Aug. 10 business meeting to promote Deputy Chief Nelson to the position of chief of police. Nelson was selected for the position after former Police Chief Tom Davis announced his retirement earlier this year. Nelson was joined by his family, fellow members of the police department and Mayor Nicola Smith, who administered Nelson’s oath of office. The city council watched the ceremony remotely via Zoom.

Lynnwood’s last three police chiefs have been outside hires and Nelson is the first police chief to be promoted from within the department since 1975.

“Chief Nelson is respected and trusted by members of the LPD and the city as well as by our community members,” said Mayor Smith. “We’re so fortunate to have someone who’s ready, willing and qualified to take over the helm and move us closer to our goal of being a safe, welcoming and inclusive city.”

In an emotional speech, Nelson attributed his commitment to public service to his parents and said watching them is what set him on the path toward choosing a career in helping others. Nelson’s mother worked as an alcohol and drug counselor and sponsor, and his father also worked in public service.

“Each of us are a reflection of our experiences and I am no different,” he said. “My parents, who have both passed, have provided me with role models of what can be achieved through hard work, perseverance and toughness.”

Nelson joined the police department as a patrol officer in 1993 after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. During his time with the department, Nelson has also served as a detective, sergeant, sergeant with the South Snohomish County Narcotics Task Force, commander of investigations and commander of detention at the Lynnwood Municipal Jail. He has been deputy chief since 2016.

During an interview prior to his appointment, Nelson said that while working in the Lynnwood Jail, he saw an opportunity to help people struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues which led to his involvement in the city’s future Community Health Center. The project will be a partnership between the police department and the Community Health Center (CHC) of Snohomish County to help inmates meet court mandates like drug addiction and mental health treatments as well as health assessments like HIV testing for intravenous drug users. Through the partnership, both organizations will be able to help provide a continuity of care for those low-level misdemeanor offenders, Nelson said.

“We all have, I think, the ultimate goal which is to make the community better for everybody,” he said. “Bringing in other professions and then trying to not just stop there but use that as a springboard to develop relationships. For instance, if a person is going through a mental health crisis how do we more effectively get them out of the criminal justice system and into the mental health system which is really a huge piece of the community justice center project?”

Under former Chief Davis’ leadership, the department became more diverse – increasing the number of officers of color by 38%. As chief, Nelson said he would continue to build on that diversity to ensure the department reflects the community, even as departments across the country see a decline in applicants. One way Nelson suggested doing this was to expand outreach and recruiting at local colleges and make officers available to community members interested in a career in law enforcement.

“We will continue to do whatever we can to partner with our community and having that partnership with our schools,” he said. “The youth in our community is very importance so we’re going to continue to look for those opportunities where we can make that happen.”

Davis’ leadership style focused heavily on community outreach and Nelson said people can expect the same from him.

“It is my goal to continue that journey,” he said. “I believe Chief Davis did an outstanding job of opening our department to the community.”

In other business, the council held a public hearing on the proposed ordinances adopting a Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Transportation Improvement Program (TIP)

The CFP lists all possible city capital projects, whether funded or not, and are “high-level” planning documents that are not intended for detailed budgeting purposes. Detailed project costs are approved through the city budgeting process and not this process. The TIP projects are the transportation projects located in the CFP. The included projects were derived directly from the prior CFP, 2020-25, with minor modifications.

The council will vote to adopt the ordinances at its Sept. 14 business meeting.

Also during the meeting, the council unanimously voted to authorize the mayor to execute an agreement on behalf of the city with Community Transit for its future Swift Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Orange Line.

The proposed Orange Line will provide an east-to-west connection from Edmonds College to McCollum Park Park & Ride, with stations in Lynnwood City Center and Alderwood. The 11.3-mile route will include stops at Lynnwood’s City Center district, Alderwood Mall and Mill Creek Town Center. According to the presentation, the Orange Line will run every 10 minutes on weekdays and every 20 minutes on weekends. The Orange Line will also connect with the Swift Blue and Green lines to enhance the local bus network that feeds into the light rail station.

Ridership for the Orange Line is scheduled to begin in 2024, before the arrival of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail expansion.

In addition, the council unanimously voted to approve a contract supplement for the Scriber Creek Trail Improvements project. Staff requested the council approve a contract with the Seattle-based engineering firm Parametrix for $112,214 to conduct preliminary design and alignment alternatives.

Improvements to the Scriber Creek Trail are part of the city staff’s plan to make Lynnwood more pedestrian friendly and provide the community with more non-motorized methods of transportation. The Scriber Creek Trail project involves completing approximately 4,000 feet of shared-use trail from Wilcox Park at the intersection of 196th Street Southwest and 52nd Avenue West to the Interurban Regional Trail and Lynnwood Transit Center.

The authorization will progress the project to 60% design, in preparation for environmental permit applications and right-of-way acquisition services for Phase 2 of the Scriber Creek Trail Improvements. Phase 2 extends from north of 200th Street Southwest to the southwest corner of the Lynnwood Transit Center. This will add $296,000.01 for a new contract maximum amount payable of $898,139.06.

–By Cody Sexton