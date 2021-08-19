Restaurant News: A sample of food truck fare at this weekend’s Taste Twenty-One

Taste Twenty-One is not your typical Taste Edmonds this year, for sure. This year’s 21-and-older event — running Aug. 20-22 at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center playfield — will feature a beer and wine garden and live music, and the Facebook page lists many bands for your enjoyment: www.facebook.com/tasteedmonds.

See website for event details and to purchase tickets: www.TasteEdmonds.com

Here’s my report on what’s delicious this year at the Taste food trucks:

Alaska Weathervane Scallop Food Truck

The food truck website states: “We are the fishers who catch and immediately freeze at sea Alaska Weathervane Scallops on our own groups of fishing vessels. Our Alaska Weathervane Scallop truck sears them to perfection for you to order.”

Here’s the menu:

Pan Seared Scallops on Rice Pilaf- choice of sauce: Marsala mushroom, Creamy red curry, or Basil pesto

Scallorito- a scallop burrito! Pan seared scallops with pesto mayo Cole slaw, bacon, cilantro & onions on a flour tortilla

Scallad- a Scallop salad! Pan seared scallops on top of pesto mayo Cole slaw, cilantro, onions & bacon

Langostino Sushi Burrito

Chris Kim advises they will be serving sushi burritos: choose from Lobster, Poke, Spicy Tuna, Crunch and Veggie and Shrimp Tempura, or Gyoza fillings.

Plus Karaage — Japanese Style Fried Chicken with Spicy Honey Glaze.

Another highlighted menu item sure to please folks looking for portable fare is the Tornado Potato, Garlic Twist and Truffle.

Kaleenka Piroshky Founded by Lydia Venichenko Barrett in the 1970s, the Kaleenka has been Seattle’s original piroshky for nearly 40 years and a favorite in past years at many Edmonds festivals and food events.

Favorites on menu:

Beef and Cheese Piroshky is a combination of seasoned ground beef and melted cheddar cheese. Rolled up inside of a sweet bread roll a little larger than the size of a softball — and then deep fried.

Salmon and Cream Cheese: this version seems a tad sweeter and very rich — combined and rolled up inside of that delicious piroshky bread roll and deep fried.

Thai U Up

The owner shares: “My wife and I have been working in many different restaurants since 2005. We finally started our own food truck in 2013. The food came from our working experiences in many different restaurants in Seattle.”

Featured entrees from their truck this weekend include:

Volcano Chicken: Deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy house sauce served on top of lettuce with rice.

Phad Thai: a classic preparation of stir-fried thin rice noodle with eggs are accented with green onion slivers, fresh bean sprouts, and ground peanut topping. Sliced lime added to bring out best of the tastes.

Crispy Garlic Chicken: Deep-fried marinated chicken served up on a bed of fresh lettuce, steamed rice and topped off with a spicy-savory sauce.

The Cheese Pit

Sandwiches are prepared with fresh baked, thickly sliced, sourdough bread from Seattle’s own Macrina Bakery. Gluten-free bread is also available for any sandwich at no extra charge.

The Old Skool: a good old-fashioned grilled cheese “sammich”– for a good old-fashioned price. American cheese flows from the slices of grilled sourdough.

Turkey Bliss: An all-time classic, melted into a state of bliss. Turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese & our original honey-garlic mustard sauce, on grilled sourdough.

Triton Taste, a familiar truck to folks in Edmonds, recently parked at Dayton and 5th on Tuesdays and Thursdays this summer.

They are sure to have a variety of favorites like those offered on the truck:

Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich: Beecher’s cheddar cheese, onion jam, and Mama Lil’s peppers, ooze out of crispy slices of Italian bread.

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi (also available with tofu)- Proteins are accented with pickled carrots, pickled daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, spicy mayo, tucked into a fresh bun.

The Triton truck is known for “plant-based food choices” so here’s an opportunity to try:

Vegan Cobb Salad- Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, corn, avocado, mushroom bacon, vegan ranch dressing

Or maybe the Vegetarian Sausage and Egg Sandwich – House-made English muffins contain sausage (plant based), bright green leaves of spinach, caramelized onions, spicy mayo, lots of eye appeal along with terrific tastes.

I’ve saved the best for last, as I’m always excited about desserts.

Island Creamery Concessions: Lots of creamy ice cream to cool down the palette in between tastes of that spicy food fare.

Owner Gary Hobbs shared: Island Creamery Concessions have been filling cones with sweet creamy fare at our Edmonds community events for over 20 years. (pic of the truck from 2019 event)

Gary says: “Our truck has the capacity to provide one thousand cones per day.”

Let’s all get our sweet cold fix and support a great concessionaire.

Celebrate this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival at 85°C Bakery Caféin Edmonds or Lynnwood.

History of this event: Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival is a traditional festival celebrated by many East and Southeast Asian people. It is the second-most-important holiday after Chinese New Year with a history dating back 3,000 years, when China’s emperors worshipped the moon for bountiful harvests. The festival is held on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunisolar calendar with a full moon at night, corresponding to mid-September to early October of the Gregorian calendar. On this day, the Chinese believe that the moon is at its brightest and fullest size, coinciding with harvest time in the middle of autumn.

Lanterns of all size and shapes are carried and displayed – symbolic beacons that light people’s path to prosperity and good fortune. Mooncakes, a rich pastry typically filled with sweet-bean, yolk, meat or lotus-seed paste, are traditionally eaten during this festival.

85°C Bakery Café offers an exclusive selection of signature mooncakes, handmade made by their chefs in California using high-quality ingredients like premium unsalted butter and Taiwanese egg yolks. Gift boxes contain four items (slide show of box and items here)

Purchase mooncakes to celebrate with your family and friends. One can even order online and have them delivered straight to your door.

Orders are available for purchase until Sept. 14 or until supplies last. Please select a delivery date during checkout; shipments will begin after Aug. 23.

— By Kathy Passage

A specialty gourmet food broker for over 30 years, Kathy Passage has in-depth knowledge on food and the special qualities of ingredients used in the exquisite products she helped bring to market. Kathy brings this unique perspective from the “other side of the plate” to writing about the food and restaurant scene in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.