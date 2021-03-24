Restaurant News: Eat out, take out, help out during Seattle Restaurant Week, plus Easter dining options

What a pleasant experience to open up my browser and see appealing news. Washington restaurants are open at 50% capacity.

Plus one of my favorite food events, Seattle Restaurant Week, will begin on April 1 and run for the entire month! This is no April Fool’s joke. folks. Learn more at srweek.org.

Over 200 restaurants will participate; here is the scoop on our local eateries — all in Edmonds — with their on-site, on-site outdoor and takeout options for the menus offered during Seattle Restaurant Week.

Anthony’s Homeport: on-site, on-site outdoor

Bar Dojo: dinner on-site only

Epulo: on-site, on-site outdoor and take out

Fire and the Feast: on-site, on-site outdoor and takeout

Portofino: both lunch and dinner specials for delivery, on-site, on-site outdoor, ready-to-heat and takeout

Salt and Iron: on-site, on-site outdoor and takeout

SanKai: on-site, on-site outdoor and takeout

Scott’s Bar and Grill: on-site, on-site outdoor and takeout

To book reservations, go to srweek.org. Please note that in addition to providing great lunch and dinner options, their Good Food Kitchens initiative offers diners an opportunity to help feed communities who are in need while also supporting restaurants and local farmers and producers. Contribute just $10 per meal, and this funding will go directly to restaurants that are producing and distributing free community meals.

~ ~ ~ ~

Easter happens the first weekend of April. Don’t let this sneak up on you — book now.

Here’s the list of local eateries open on the first Sunday of April (I will update as I receive more):

Anthony’s Homeport, Edmonds: A phone call to the Edmonds location assured me that Easter Brunch will happen upstairs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. even though the online reservations still don’t reflect this. Call 425-771-4400 to book.

Arnies, Edmonds: Open on Easter Sunday from 10 a.m.- 2:45 p.m. Will serve the regular bruch menu.

Bar Dojo, Edmonds: Open regular hours (4 p.m.-close).

Bistro 76, Edmonds: Offers Easter Brunch take-and-bake with pick-ups Saturday, April 3 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Menu includes smoked carved ham with a blood orange and brown sugar glaze, hash brown potato casserole…and more.

Chanterelle, Edmonds: Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Claire’s Pantry, Edmonds: Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Claim Jumper, Lynnwood: Easter Sunday Brunch. New items- Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles, as well as favorite Brunch classics . Reservations are encouraged.

Epulo, Edmonds: Open for brunch on both Easter Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fire and the Feast, Edmonds: Offering specials for Easter Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. as well as the regular menu 3 p.m.-close.

Las Brisas Mexican, Edmonds: How about some organic huevos rancheros for Easter brunch? Oh yeah… Alvaro Castillo reports they are open for Easter weekend, regular hours: Sunday – 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Pancake Haus, Edmonds: Open Easter Sunday regular hours, 6 a.m.-2 p.m., with their regular menu.

Red Twig Bakery and Café, Edmonds: An Easter holiday menu is available all weekend. Eggs Benedicts all day? Yes, please. In addition, if you’re hosting at home, they’ve got everything you need available for pre-order online at redtwig.com. Take-and-bake cinnamon rolls, quiche, coconut macaroons, Morning Glory bundt cakes and more.

Rusty Pelican, Edmonds: Open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. wih an Easter menu in addition to regular menu.

Salt and Iron, Edmonds: Open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with specials for Easter Sunday as well as their regular menu from 3 p.m.-close.

SanKai, Edmonds: Open regular hours (4 p.m.-close).

Scott’s Bar and Grill, Edmonds: Offers both Easter brunch and dinner.

The Keg, Lynnwood: Open special hours 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. The restaurant promises a fresh spring menu that will allow one to order dessert with no guilt whatsoever.

The Mar•ket, Edmonds: Serving their regular menu 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Potlatch Bistro, Edmonds: Closed on Easter Sunday but the Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato will be open regular hours on Easter Sunday (9 a.m.-close).

Voula’s Good Eats, Mountlake Terrace: Open at 7 a.m. every day including Easter Sunday. Diners are advised to call if reservations are needed for larger group: 425- 967-5154

As we return to the joys of in-person dining, let’s all remember our best manners and pack our patience as we enter our local dining establishments — many of us for the first time in over a year. Restaurants staff have had to cope with myriad changes, rules and regulations on social distancing, not to mention their own personal situations at home.

We, the diners returning to the tables, can help set the tone in a positive manner.

Let’s all strive to make it a joy for the staff, who serve us our food and drink in our favorite spots.

— By Kathy Passage

A specialty gourmet food broker for over 30 years, Kathy Passage has in-depth knowledge on food and the special qualities of ingredients used in the exquisite products she helped bring to market. Kathy brings this unique perspective from the “other side of the plate” to writing about the food and restaurant scene in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.