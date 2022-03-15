Restaurant News: Get your green on for St. Patrick’s Day, plus Chops Express satisfies in Lynnwood

Here are events happening this Thursday, March 17, and through the weekend.

Rory’s: The bagpipers will play twice this year at Rory’s –time slots are at 6:45 p.m. and then again at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday. March 17. Cheers!

Need to get into the mood a bit early? Here’s a link to the warmup for last year’s performance.

Rory’s will have great food for the celebration that day as well. Restaurant News has heard from many readers that Rory’s Irish stew is the best. Check out the online menu for more Irish specialties-

Other great spots in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Everett:

When one searches for best Irish bar in our area, the first name that always comes up on the list is the Churchkey Pub, located at 109 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. The menu offers both corned beef sliders and full-sized versions to go along with authentic Irish beer choices or perhaps an Irish whiskey.

There’s also Saint James Gate on Highway 99 in Lynnwood. See my earlier review here.

The proprietors source much of their product directly from the Emerald Isle, via an importer in New York City. So if authenticity is your preference, these folks have you covered.

Not into the bar scene, but still want to have a corned beef sandwich to celebrate this Thursday?

Clarie’s Pantry, 301 Main St., Edmonds. Much praise is garnered from the community of diners on their corned beef.

Red Twig Bakery Café, 117 5th Ave. S., Edmonds, serves up a sandwich piled high with corned beef on rye.

Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub, located in Everett, always tops the list of great spots in our area. A menu loaded with traditional Irish food goes beyond corned beef sandwiches, plus a great Irish beer selection on tap and in bottles. I realize it’s a bit further to drive, but hey that’s what Uber is for, right?

St Patty’s Day Potluck Party at Gallaghers’ in Edmonds

Gallaghers’ is hosting its first potluck party — lasting for two days. Starting March 17 (Thursday) to March 18 (Friday) Chris will have plenty of corned beef and cabbage stewing for all. Feel free to bring your favorite Irish dish and your friends to celebrate. Irish-themed brews will be on tap as well as brewer discounts for those that book a brew session. Shenanigans are welcome and encouraged!

Gallaghers’ also notes it has a fresh new selection of wine kits to choose from. Prices for 28 wine bottles per batch range from $190 -$265. Start now so your wine cellar will be ready for the upcoming spring/summer.

All-ages St. Patrick’s Day Party in Everett:

21 Guns – a Green Day tribute band — will be playing all the classics at Scuttlebutt Taproom and Brewery, 3314 Cedar St., Everett.

There will be green beer, beer specials, food and loud music. Go all out in your green attire and compete for prizes to the greenest — Buy tickets at St. Patrick’s Day Party – Green Day Tribute Band.

~ ~ ~ ~

Not in the mood for Irish food? Restaurant News discovered that Chops Express in Everett has opened a second location at the H Mart complex, 3411 184th St. S.W.. Ste 160 in Lynnwood — occupying the spot formerly open as Taste of Korea.

This is Korean fusion cuisine, I think Katsu meats burrito would be an apt description. The components wrapped inside each burrito offer that same experience.

When folks say these burritos will feed two people, believe it! These were such generous portions that even my son could not finish more than a half in one sitting. Plan on plenty leftovers for dinner and or lunch, or invite friends over for a party.

In today’s economy, that makes Chops even more appealing.

Need to dine solo and don’t like the prospect of leftovers wrapped in a burrito? Consider ordering a bowl — all the yummy filling, plus it’s low carb minus the wrap.

The protein — pork, beef, chicken or seafood — is wrapped into a pliable tortilla with an amazing cast of supporting ingredients. If the main star protein has a crispy element, such as the Kraken’s Calamari, there is an additional element that has a softer texture. In this case, imitation crab salad, layered in with all the veggies and a starch, rice or in one case soba noodles.

Check out videos on the Everett location’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ChopExpressEverett

Each burrito is garnished with a generous portion of fresh sliced jalapeños and wedges of lime.

Noting the lack of accompanying containers of hot sauce, I quizzed my hubby about his choice of bottled condiments from our fridge. We have sriracha, among many other Asian hot sauce varieties on hand.

He decided, after tasting, that he thought this would be well seasoned enough to not need further enhancement. This is huge! My husband uses Tabasco sauce the way most people do salt and pepper, or ketchup. We keep a bottle on the table.

All the meat components as well as the calamari in the Kraken were tender, well-seasoned, and in proportion to the slaw of cabbage, carrots, cilantro and spicy mayo.

Other fun versions:

The Bulgoritto (aka the Tofuritto if you’re vegetarian) is amazing. Slightly spicy, slightly tart, the fragrant lime blends nicely with basil and rice and the chewy texture of the tortilla.

Locasoba: Crazy… a burrito with soba noodles — who knew?

Huli-Huli chicken is a version with a Hawaiian-style sauce that takes you right to the beach.

I loved the garlic noodles and kale salad.

They have a self-ordering kiosk and a register with a real person at the desk if you prefer, or have questions. Plenty of parking space too.

— By Kathy Passage

