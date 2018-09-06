Restaurant news: Go-to eateries in Lynnwood, plus brewery on its way to Mountlake Terrace

One of my go-to places in Lynnwood is the Indigo Kitchen and Alehouse at 2102 164th St. S.W., Suite F. We dropped in for a late lunch on Sunday. Since we had a dog in tow we were pleasantly surprised to discover that one of their patios is dog friendly.

It’s clear from the menu that someone enjoys Cajun-style cooking. It’s a menu peppered with tantalizing things like gumbo, grits, shrimp picayune and Cajun hash — they’ve even got bread pudding.

Since pressure is coming from all around me to reconsider my beef habit, I elected to try Indigo’s veggie black bean and chipotle burger. It was dressed with pico de gallo, avocado and spicy aioli. I did not regret my decision. Mine came out with a mountain of sweet potato fries. I tried to feel righteous as I consumed about 80 percent of my daily allotment of calories in a single sitting.

By ordering the veggie burger, I had to forego my favorite item — the steak salad. Not to be neglected, this entrée includes an ample amount of skirt steak laid on a bed of romaine with great gobs of crumbled blue cheese.

Be aware that Indigo has one of the best happy hour menus around. If you don’t mind eating in the bar area, you can graze over a number of delectable items. For me, the steak bites are hard to resist. They do a good job of not overcooking the calamari, which I also appreciate. With an early happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., and a late happy hour beginning at 10 p.m., you may never have to order off the regular menu ~ ~

Another favorite haunt up in Lynnwood is Yeh Yeh’s Vietnamese Sandwiches. Yeh Yeh’s is probably one of Lynnwood’s best-kept secrets. It’s tricky to find – kitty corner from Harris Ford and tucked behind the Star Market at 19915 64th Ave. W. Don’t be in a hurry when you get there, but for arguably the best Banh Mi in the entire Puget Sound, Yeh Yeh’s is the place.

While we’re on the subject of Lynnwood eateries, I have a soft spot for another indie sandwich shop. Have you ever tried Tub’s Gourmet Subs at 19915 64th Ave. W.? In some ways, it’s just another sandwich shop — but I’ve never had a sub there that wasn’t great. They toast the bread to perfection. Again, don’t expect your sandwich to appear instantly, but you should be pleased once you get a chance to sink you teeth into one of the creations.

Good news for Mountlake Terrace! Hemlock State Brewing is in the process of opening a brewery at 23601 56th Ave. W. in Arbor Village. The good folks at Hemlock have been searching for a larger space. They’ve outgrown the garage they’ve been brewing out of in Shoreline for the past three years. Demand has been high so expansion is happening – they’re posting their progress on their blog. You can follow along at www.hemlockstate.com/blog/.

Finally, I decided to look into the rumor that busy restauranteurs Shubert Ho and Andrew Leckie had acquired a food truck.

Turns out the rumor is true. Ho explained that permits and outfitting won’t happen right away, but the plan is to attach the truck to the Bar Dojo team. The same nouveau Asian cuisine you’ve come to know and devour will be going mobile sometime soon. Look for fish tacos and rice bowls to be among the offerings.

— By James Spangler

James Spangler is guest writing the Restaurant News column while Kathy Passage takes a break.