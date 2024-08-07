Restaurant news: GoFundMe established for beloved bar manager at Edmonds’ Leftcraft

Gretchen and David Kenney

The local restaurant community is coming together to support Gretchen Rowe Kenney, an employee of Leftcraft in Edmonds who recently lost her husband unexpectedly.

Gretchen and David Kenney met over 27 years ago, married and throughout their lives as a couple consistently invited people into their home and hearts. Together, they created a sense of community in their neighborhood, in their workplaces, and with anyone they came in contact with. They were givers who genuinely loved bringing people together. David passed away suddenly on June 14 from a heart attack at the age 53. 

Having lost family members suddenly, I can understand what Gretchen must be going through. The road ahead for her will not be easy, especially because she has lost her partner in life and her personal economic stability in these uncertain times.  