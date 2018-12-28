Restaurant News: ‘Reclaim the Rec Room,’ plus other New Year’s Eve ideas

Roots, Rock and Reggae will “reclaim the Rec Room” Bar and Grill

There’s been a lot of media attention focused on an incident involving white supremacists at the Rec Room in unincorporated Lynnwood.

Now a campaign to “Reclaim the Rec Room“ is underway. Join Lion of Judah as they take to the stage offering “peace, blessings and good time music for 2019 and beyond” this New Year’s Eve. Starting at 8 p.m., you can sway to the sweet sounds of Roots Reggae, Ska and Dancehall. The Rec Room will be offering drink specials throughout the evening and a champagne toast as the clock strikes midnight. Learn more here.

The Rec Room

14920 Highway 99 # 130

190 Sunset toasts ‘Best of Northwest’ bartender Niles Peacock

Happy Birthday Niles!

One of the most ambitious New Year’s Eve celebrations around here will be at 190 Sunset, where you can reserve a table for dinner and then enjoy dancing starting at 8 p.m. Finish the year in style with a champagne toast at midnight. It’s also “Best of the Northwest” bartender Niles Peacock’s birthday, which will just make the evening that much more festive. More details (it’s also a 1980s theme, so dress appropriately!) at this link.

190 Sunset

190 Sunset Ave.

Edmonds

A five-course delight at Bar Dojo

Bar Dojo at Edmonds’ Five Corners has a very special five-course dinner menu planned from 4 to 10 p.m. Choose from among entrées like duck risotto, lemongrass chicken, surf and turf, or go with the tofu bowl.

More info at www.bardojo.com.

Bar Dojo

8404 Bowdoin Way

Edmonds

Another great option: Salt & Iron

Not to be outdone, Bar Dojo’s sister restaurant, Salt & Iron, is also presenting a special menu. Chef Kevin Favro has fillet Oscar, lobster and crab on the menu, as well as grilled scampi and dessert options that include chocolate shortbread. Their optional wine pairing recommendations will help remove the guess work.

More at www.saltniron.com.

Salt & Iron

321 Main St.

Edmonds

Cheers at Calypso

Located in the former Café de Paris space at 190 Main St. in downtown Edmonds, the doors of Caribbean restaurant Calypso are barely open but they’ll be bringing a DJ in for a dance party later in the evening. Get a peek at the new hotspot in town and break out a few dance moves.

Calypso

190 Main St.

Edmonds

Welcome 2019 at The Loft

The Loft Café and Courtyard will also be serving up a prix fixe menu with a champagne toast for the evening. Upstairs at the Loft you’ll find find nice intimate tables, while their enclosed courtyard has a more social vibe.

The Loft

515 Main St.

Edmonds

Scott’s also celebrating

Share memories of 2018, and greet 2019, with friends and family at Scott’s Bar and Grill . They’ll be extending their happy hour, staying open an extra hour on New Year’s Eve, and serving their delectable brunch and dinner menus on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Scott’s Bar and Grill

8115 Lake Ballinger Way

Edmonds

A little unsolicited advice

I don’t mean this as a buzz kill, but if you’ll be consuming even moderate amounts of alcohol, one very wise thing you might do is to download the Uber or Lyft app on your smart phone now. Also be aware that patience will be required since drivers-for-hire will be very busy.

What you might judge to be moderate consumption of alcohol could result in catastrophe for you if you decide to drive. Even if you’re fortunate enough not to hurt anyone or wreck a vehicle, fines and legal fees can set you back many thousands of dollars — and losing your license can be very challenging.

Alternatively, you might consider selecting a designated driver before celebrating. Judgment can be impaired after a couple of drinks, so make a plan beforehand, and stick to it.

Also remember to drive defensively; not everyone on the road will be following my advice. There will be some sad and possibly even tragic stories when all the dust settles after New Year’s Eve. Responsible driving on your part will make you less likely to be part of that narrative.

— By James Spangler

