Restaurant News: Support your local eateries during Seattle Restaurant Week Oct. 23-Nov. 5

Seattle Restaurant Week is happening from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5.

This year, nine restaurants in Edmonds and one in Lynnwood are participating. Some offer options for lunch and others for dinner.

I have posted the available menus for eight of the participants. At press time there were no menus available for Arnies and Mar-ket Edmonds.

Please check out the Seattle Restaurant Week website for all the options.

It is advisable to make reservations during this very busy week. I hope you will show your support for our local Seattle Restaurant Week restaurants

EDMONDS
Arnies – Edmonds  Lunch ($20)   No menu available
Bar Dojo   Dinner ($50)
Charcoal  Dinner ($65)

Fire and the Feast  Dinner  ($50)

MARKET Edmonds  Dinner ($35)  Lunch ($35)  No menu available
Salt and Iron  Dinner ($65)
SanKai  Dinner ($35)

The Potlatch Bistro  Lunch ($20)

LYNNWOOD
Marimakan Seattle  Dinner ($65)
~ ~ ~ ~
Dining igloos at SanKai.

Speaking of SanKai, the restaurant’s new dining igloos are now open in downtown Edmonds. Each igloo accommodates parties of five. Reservations are suggested.

—  By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She is “dancing with N.E.D.” (no evidence of disease) after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2009. She is a foodie who loves to cook from scratch and share her experiments with her family and friends. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and freelances around town for local chefs. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.

 

 

