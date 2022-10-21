Restaurant News: Support your local eateries during Seattle Restaurant Week Oct. 23-Nov. 5

Seattle Restaurant Week is happening from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5.

This year, nine restaurants in Edmonds and one in Lynnwood are participating. Some offer options for lunch and others for dinner.

I have posted the available menus for eight of the participants. At press time there were no menus available for Arnies and Mar-ket Edmonds.

Please check out the Seattle Restaurant Week website for all the options.

It is advisable to make reservations during this very busy week. I hope you will show your support for our local Seattle Restaurant Week restaurants

EDMONDS

Anthony's HomePort Edmonds Dinner ($50)

Bar Dojo Dinner ($50)

Charcoal Dinner ($65)

Salt and Iron Dinner ($65)

SanKai Dinner ($35)

~ ~ ~ ~