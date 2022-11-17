Restaurant news: Takeout and dine-in Thanksgiving options

Many people find cooking a big holiday meal overwhelming. We’re fortunate to have many options for ordering a Thanksgiving feast. Here are just a few of the options. Please call ASAP as many of these places are almost sold out. Some have in-person dining that require reservations. Don’t delay if you want to enjoy turkey and all the fixings for your holiday.

Scott’s Bar & Grill: Call 425-775-2561 to pre-order

Take-home family-sized turkey or prime rib meal packs or individual turkey plates to make Thanksgiving easy.

Turkey Family Meal $105

Serves 3-4

Sliced white and dark meat, gravy, apple sausage stuffing, green beans, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, orange cranberry compote, house bread, pumpkin pie

Turkey Plate $32

Serves 1

Sliced white and dark meat, gravy, apple sausage stuffing, green beans, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, orange cranberry compote, house bread

Prime Rib Family Meal $130

Serves 3-4

Herb crusted prime rib, house au jus, grilled asparagus, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, house bread

Add-ons

Whole Key Lime Pie (serves 6-8) | $30

Coconut Shrimp (serves 3-4) | $30

Shrimp Cocktail (serves 3-4) | $30

Chef Dane Catering: Call 206-794-0812 to pre-order

Thanksgiving Menu

Roast Turkey sage gravy

Classic Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Traditional Herb Dressing celery, onions

Roasted Brussel Sprouts balsamic, pine nuts

Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes pecans, cinnamon

Harvest Salad mixed greens, roasted delicata squash, pepitas, dried cranberries, apple cider vinaigrette

Cranberry Sauce orange zest

Molasses Oat Rolls

$44 per person

Dessert Options

Pumpkin Cheesecake chocolate crust $8/$60

Pear Gingerbread Cake brown butter brown sugar glaze $8/$60

Seasonal Cookies & Bars $30 per dozen

< b>Additions

Vegetarian Wellington carrot, mushroom duxelles, puff pastry $18 serves 2

Bacon-wrapped Dates stuffed with blue cheese $42 per dozen

Spinach Artichoke Dip crostini $18 serves 4

Kafé Neo/Demetris: Call 425-672-3476 to pre-order

Bistro 76: Call 425-776-3616 to pre-order

Claire’s Restaurant: Call 425-776-2333 for reservations

— By Deborah Binder