Restaurant news: Toast of Edmonds, and two welcome additions at Main Street Commons

There are lots of wonderful things happening in the food scene. First, with all of the nice weather many bars, bistros, cafes and restaurants have their outdoor seating as an option. It’s a great way to enjoy your morning coffee, meet up for friends or colleagues for lunch as well as enjoy dinner with your family.

In Edmonds, we have two new additions to Main Street Commons:

Stillhouse Coffee Roasters opened to rave reviews about their coffee, featured pastries, customer service and comfortable lounging space. It’s nice to have so many options for coffee. Location: 558 Main Street Hours: Monday-Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Sundays.

Let’s welcome Ethan Stowell’s The Victor Tavern Edmonds on Main Street across from Molly Moon’s. They are open for lunch, dinner and brunch, and the restaurant features a spacious dining room, open-air patio, full bar, and mezzanine with televisions and assorted games.

The menu has a full range of salads, sandwiches, burgers and entrees to fit everyone’s tastes and preferences. They have online ordering too. Location: 550 Main Street. Phone: 425-599-4110. Hours: Daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Happy hour daily from 4-6 p.m. Weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Edmonds Waterfront Center is offering its daily Community Cafe Program lunches in partnership with Homage Services. The cost for seniors is $4 and non-seniors is $8. Lunches are served Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu changes daily and can be viewed here.

On Sunday, May 19, Toast of Edmonds – one of the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s most popular fundraisers – will feature eight restaurants serving mini-cocktails and small bites. This afternoon event is selling out fast and you can purchase your tickets here.

This is an opportunity to sip and taste some of the best food and cocktails in Edmonds, while supporting the Waterfront Center’s senior meal Community Cafe program. This event also involves your votes for the best cocktail.

You get to be the judge alongside the local celebrity judging panel to help award trophies for the favorite cocktails. Local celebrity judges include Mayor Mike Rosen, Michael McMorrow, Carolyn Douglas, Jesse Jones, Niles Peacock and Carolyn Sellar.

Ticket options:

General admission for Toast of Edmonds Celebration ticket — 4-7 p.m. (last call 6:30 p.m.), delight your palate with a tantalizing taste of (eight) summer-inspired mini-cocktails curated by the finest local restaurants and bars. Cast your vote for the cocktail that tickles your fancy, savor delicious light bites and soak in the breathtaking view.

Three different VIP experiences options from 3-3:40 p.m. with 20 minutes early entry to the main event of Toast of Edmonds.

VIP option 1: Tropical cocktail fun led by the renowned Niles Peacock of Edmonds.

Tropical drinks go with every season but always taste extra delicious when springing into summer. You will learn the art of crafting two unique cocktails and have the exclusive opportunity to try two Niles Peacock cocktail creations prior to the start of the Toast of Edmonds event.

VIP option 2 (25 spots): Did someone say whiskey tasting?… Yes, we did. This memorable whiskey tasting will be led by Tony Larson, an industry legend and incredible whiskey speaker.

Time to learn all the ins and outs of Tennessee whiskey while you sip your way through a flight of three Uncle Nearest Premium whiskies. This is your opportunity to learn about this incredible American whiskey and its deep rich history.

VIP option 3 (25 spots): Tennessee cocktail classics with Washington local Cameron MacDonald who is one of the iconic 2024 World Class US Top 100 Bartenders.

Time to start to think about what incredible drinks to sip this summer on those warm days while barbecuing. You will learn the art of crafting two Tennessee-inspired summer cocktails prior to the start of the Toast of Edmonds event.

Please note that this event is exclusively for individuals aged 21 years and older. Proper identification will be required upon entry.

Parking options are available. You can park at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, the pier parking lot located just half a block south or utilize street parking nearby. In line with EWC’s commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable event, they strongly encourage attendees to consider alternative transportation options such as Uber or Lyft.

— Story and photos by Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created and maintains with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She’s worked for restaurants and caterers in the front and back of the house (kitchen) on both coasts. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.