Restaurant News: Two new Mexican venues, plus family friendly meal deals

La Palmera (in the former Kahlo’s Cantina location near the ferry terminal) will open its doors at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19. The grand opening celebration will include mariachi music from 5-7 p.m. as well as a $5 Classic Margarita opening special for one week (Aug. 19-25).

Lynnwood Luau is taking place Aug. 16. Tickets are free or you can purchase a VIP Upgrade. The location is the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Celebrate Polynesian culture with music, food, dance and more from 2-8 p.m. at Lynnwood Event Center’s District Plaza. Wear your best Hawaiian shirt for a chance to win a gift certificate to Kona Kitchen.

Vertical Wine Collective is officially open at 514 5th Ave. S. in Edmonds.

Regular hours: 3-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday | 4-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Private Events Only: Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays

Flyin Tacos at Five Corners in now open at 8420 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds.

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Feedme Hospitality is offering Family Days, a way for the community to enjoy affordable, family friendly meals at its Edmonds restaurants.

Mondays and Tuesdays, half-off kids menus from 4 p.m. to close:

Bar Dojo – Asian fusion

Salt & Iron – Seafood & steak

Fire & The Feast – Italian-inspired comfort

Fridays:

Pick up a meal at the Mar-Ket Edmonds Main Street window and head to the beach. $8 Kids Chicken Strips with your choice of side.