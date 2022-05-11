Restoring Hearts Women’s Conference at Lynnwood’s Northwest Church May 14

Lynnwood’s Northwest Church and Community Center is hosting the Restoring Hearts Women’s Conference on Saturday, May 14.

New Life Live’s Dr. Sheri Keffer will be the keynote speaker at the conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to select from multiple in-depth breakout sessions presented by expert Christian counselors and ministry leaders in the area of healing the many layers of sexual betrayal trauma.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 19820 Scriber Lake Rd. in Lynnwood.

Tickets can be purchased here. The cost for individuals is $65. Active-duty military women or military wife’s registration is $45. Group rates of five or more are $62 each.

Scholarships are available for women who cannot afford to attend the event. Email karenc@prodigalsinternational.org for more information.