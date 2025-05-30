Retail theft crackdown uncovers warrants and narcotics in Lynnwood

Lynnwood police arrested 15 people during a special retail theft emphasis at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer earlier this week. All suspects were cited for theft and were trespassed from the location.

In addition to the theft-related offenses, several suspects were found to have outstanding warrants, including a Department of Corrections escape warrant for failure to register, a warrant for third-degree theft and a felony warrant for second-degree burglary. Officers also seized narcotics, including methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“As we have previously mentioned, these emphasis’s will continue within the City of Lynnwood, and we want those to know that if you choose to commit retail theft in Lynnwood, you will be held accountable to include the possibility of spending time in our jail. The Lynnwood Police Department is committed to making our city a fun and safe place to shop,” according to the Lynnwood police press release.